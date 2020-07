Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice open floor plan with marble tiles floors throughout the house. Kitchen has granite counter tops, butcher block island counter top and granite walls in breakfast area. It has a huge master suite. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms along with two full baths and a living room or game room. Huge backyard with covered patio, outdoor kitchen along with a half bath. Well maintained quiet neighborhood that is conveniently located to major highways a restaurants and shopping.