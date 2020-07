Amenities

dishwasher microwave carpet range

Great, newer town homes with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath 1-2 bath & full size utility room up stairs. Downstairs is the living room, open kitchen and eat in breakfast area. New carpet just installed. Appliance package includes the flat top stove, dishwasher, and new built in microwave. Grand Prairie ISD. All information is considered accurate however applicants and or agents should verify information such as room sizes, schools, etc.