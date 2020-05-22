All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2381 Homewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2381 Homewood Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:00 PM

2381 Homewood Lane

2381 Homewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2381 Homewood Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Town Home In Grand Prairie - You dont want to miss out on this well priced 4 bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This place is perfect for entertaining family and family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. This property is a must see!

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE4394105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Homewood Lane have any available units?
2381 Homewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2381 Homewood Lane have?
Some of 2381 Homewood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Homewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Homewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Homewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 Homewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2381 Homewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Homewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2381 Homewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Homewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Homewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2381 Homewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Homewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2381 Homewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Homewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2381 Homewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District