/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2324 Homewood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019

2324 Homewood Lane

2324 Homewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Homewood Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Town Home In Grand Prairie - This is a gorgeous town home in Grand Prairie very convenient to highways and the Six Flags Entertainment District. The large master bedroom suite is upstairs with the washer & dryer connections. The other two bedrooms are downstairs with a full bath. The kitchen includes a built-in microwave, flat top stove and refrigerator. The tenant must provide a washer and dryer. These town homes do not have a private back yard, instead have a common area in the back of the hone. This unit has a one car garage with additional space for parking in the driveway.

Online apps only at www.classicpm.com, go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for application to show. Application fees are $45 per adult. The lease must be signed & deposit paid before the property is taken off market. First full months rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any remaining pet deposit all due before move in.

(RLNE4590606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

