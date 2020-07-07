2324 Homewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom Town Home In Grand Prairie - This is a gorgeous town home in Grand Prairie very convenient to highways and the Six Flags Entertainment District. The large master bedroom suite is upstairs with the washer & dryer connections. The other two bedrooms are downstairs with a full bath. The kitchen includes a built-in microwave, flat top stove and refrigerator. The tenant must provide a washer and dryer. These town homes do not have a private back yard, instead have a common area in the back of the hone. This unit has a one car garage with additional space for parking in the driveway.



Online apps only at www.classicpm.com, go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for application to show. Application fees are $45 per adult. The lease must be signed & deposit paid before the property is taken off market. First full months rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any remaining pet deposit all due before move in.



