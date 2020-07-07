2321 May Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

A Beautiful Light and Bright Home; Next to and Near everything, Public Transit, I30, I20, 360, & PGB Hwy. Also this house is right by; Ranger's Ball Park, Cowboy's Stadium, 6 Flags, Hurricane Harbor, Dining, and shopping of all your desires. The house has been completely remodeled and ready for you, Foundation Repaired, Fresh Custom Paint (interior & exterior) , Light Fixtures, New Tub in Master Bath, all new decorator lighting, sink hardware and much more. Don't wait it won't last long.