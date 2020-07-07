2311 Calendar Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

You don’t want to miss out on this well priced 4 bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This place is perfect for entertaining family and family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry area is also upstairs, in addition to a separate space that can be used for a computer nook, or play area for kids. This home comes with an over sized 2 car garage which can be hard to find in town homes. This property has a shared common space in the back instead of a full yard, perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.

This property is a must see!