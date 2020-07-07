All apartments in Grand Prairie
2311 Calendar Court

2311 Calendar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Calendar Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don’t want to miss out on this well priced 4 bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This place is perfect for entertaining family and family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry area is also upstairs, in addition to a separate space that can be used for a computer nook, or play area for kids. This home comes with an over sized 2 car garage which can be hard to find in town homes. This property has a shared common space in the back instead of a full yard, perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.
This property is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Calendar Court have any available units?
2311 Calendar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2311 Calendar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Calendar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Calendar Court pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Calendar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2311 Calendar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Calendar Court offers parking.
Does 2311 Calendar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Calendar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Calendar Court have a pool?
No, 2311 Calendar Court does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Calendar Court have accessible units?
No, 2311 Calendar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Calendar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Calendar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Calendar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Calendar Court does not have units with air conditioning.

