225 Devonshire Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful home in Westchester with split layout floorplan. Features includes 3 bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, tile floor throughout, formal dining and a lovely backyard. Great curb appeal!Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=DRAKrql5rQ&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com