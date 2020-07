Amenities

Move in Ready. Built in 2007, 1616 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Updated features including laminate and tile flooring, Nest Thermostat, pre-wired surround sound, TV mount in the family room, light fixtures, water filtration system in the kitchen sink, stainless steel appliance, new 2 inch faux wood blinds etc. Great location, close to freeway 161, walking distance to Mike Lewis Park. You don't want to miss this one.