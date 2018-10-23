2206 Canterbury Park Drive

Amenities

This well maintained 3 bedroom town home is incredible! The living and dining area features beautiful wood flooring. The spacious kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space, fridge is included. The downstairs half bathroom is perfect when entertaining. On the second floor, you will find the spacious master bedroom with an over sized en suite. The additional bedrooms have access to a second large bathroom. One of the most desirable features is the utility room on the second floor, providing ease and convenience for laundry. Washer and dryer included. Located in sought after Grand Prairie, TX this is not going to last long. Don't miss your chance to call this house your home.