All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2206 Canterbury Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2206 Canterbury Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2206 Canterbury Park Drive

2206 Canterbury Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2206 Canterbury Park Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This well maintained 3 bedroom town home is incredible! The living and dining area features beautiful wood flooring. The spacious kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space, fridge is included. The downstairs half bathroom is perfect when entertaining. On the second floor, you will find the spacious master bedroom with an over sized en suite. The additional bedrooms have access to a second large bathroom. One of the most desirable features is the utility room on the second floor, providing ease and convenience for laundry. Washer and dryer included. Located in sought after Grand Prairie, TX this is not going to last long. Don't miss your chance to call this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Canterbury Park Drive have any available units?
2206 Canterbury Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 Canterbury Park Drive have?
Some of 2206 Canterbury Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Canterbury Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Canterbury Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Canterbury Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Canterbury Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2206 Canterbury Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2206 Canterbury Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Canterbury Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 Canterbury Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Canterbury Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2206 Canterbury Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Canterbury Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2206 Canterbury Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Canterbury Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 Canterbury Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District