2119 Oryx Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 2-Story with open floorplan with 4bedrooms+2 living and dining. Front dining just off foyer will accommodate larger furniture or extra space for entertaining. Spacious living area is open to kitchen & breakfast area. Oversized utility room off kitchen. Master suite is down stairs & has nice bathroom with oversized garden tub and separate shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Upstairs are 3 additional oversized bedrooms, full bath and gameroom. Great location with easy highway access and plenty of amenities!