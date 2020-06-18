All apartments in Grand Prairie
2119 Oryx Lane
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:04 PM

2119 Oryx Lane

2119 Oryx Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Oryx Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 2-Story with open floorplan with 4bedrooms+2 living and dining. Front dining just off foyer will accommodate larger furniture or extra space for entertaining. Spacious living area is open to kitchen & breakfast area. Oversized utility room off kitchen. Master suite is down stairs & has nice bathroom with oversized garden tub and separate shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Upstairs are 3 additional oversized bedrooms, full bath and gameroom. Great location with easy highway access and plenty of amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Oryx Lane have any available units?
2119 Oryx Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Oryx Lane have?
Some of 2119 Oryx Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Oryx Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Oryx Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Oryx Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Oryx Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2119 Oryx Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Oryx Lane offers parking.
Does 2119 Oryx Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Oryx Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Oryx Lane have a pool?
No, 2119 Oryx Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Oryx Lane have accessible units?
No, 2119 Oryx Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Oryx Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Oryx Lane has units with dishwashers.

