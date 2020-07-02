205 Devonshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This is a freshly repainted 4 bedroom house with lots of shade trees, beautiful privacy fenced backyard. The in ground pool , and large rear deck make this a perfect place for the family and friends. Joe Pool lake is down the street, as well as shopping and easy access to I20, H360, and the George Bush Turnpike . Pool service is included in the rental price.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.