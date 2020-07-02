All apartments in Grand Prairie
205 Devonshire Drive
205 Devonshire Drive

205 Devonshire Drive
Location

205 Devonshire Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This is a freshly repainted 4 bedroom house with lots of shade trees, beautiful privacy fenced backyard. The in ground pool , and large rear deck make this a perfect place for the family and friends. Joe Pool lake is down the street, as well as shopping and easy access to I20, H360, and the George Bush Turnpike . Pool service is included in the rental price.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
205 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 205 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Devonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 205 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
No, 205 Devonshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 205 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 205 Devonshire Drive has a pool.
Does 205 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Devonshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Devonshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Devonshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

