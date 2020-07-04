Amenities

This is a Single-Family Home located at 1916 Highvalley Trail, Grand Prairie, TX. 1916 Highvalley Trl has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,583 square feet. Property includes laminate flooring, appliances and refrigerator. This property won't last long! Rent: $1650.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be uploaded upon application. To apply for this property, please go to www.renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources, register for Free, Choose Ft worth Market and Apply Today!