Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:33 PM

1916 Highvalley Trl

1916 Highvalley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Highvalley Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This is a Single-Family Home located at 1916 Highvalley Trail, Grand Prairie, TX. 1916 Highvalley Trl has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,583 square feet. Property includes laminate flooring, appliances and refrigerator. This property won't last long! Rent: $1650.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be uploaded upon application. To apply for this property, please go to www.renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources, register for Free, Choose Ft worth Market and Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Highvalley Trl have any available units?
1916 Highvalley Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1916 Highvalley Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Highvalley Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Highvalley Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Highvalley Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Highvalley Trl offer parking?
No, 1916 Highvalley Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Highvalley Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Highvalley Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Highvalley Trl have a pool?
No, 1916 Highvalley Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Highvalley Trl have accessible units?
No, 1916 Highvalley Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Highvalley Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Highvalley Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Highvalley Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Highvalley Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

