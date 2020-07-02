All apartments in Grand Prairie
1801 Proctor Drive

1801 Proctor Drive
Location

1801 Proctor Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Inglewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the FIRST ONE to Move in to this Newly Remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 master bedrooms, 2 car garage Almost 2000sf of living space Granite island counter tops for kitchen and bathrooms All stand up showers vinyl and tile flooring No Carpet. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Great Location in Grand Prairie with easy access to George Bush 161, Interstate 30 and i20 Just minutes from IKEA plus other Shopping area and Restaurants. In an effort to protect each other please see request Tenant Qualifications Standards and Video walk-through before scheduling an appt. Appointment CAN be schedule before you apply. We Appreciate Your Understanding. Note: Listing Agnt has part ownership of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Proctor Drive have any available units?
1801 Proctor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Proctor Drive have?
Some of 1801 Proctor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Proctor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Proctor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Proctor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Proctor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1801 Proctor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Proctor Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Proctor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Proctor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Proctor Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Proctor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Proctor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Proctor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Proctor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Proctor Drive has units with dishwashers.

