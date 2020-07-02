1801 Proctor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Be the FIRST ONE to Move in to this Newly Remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 master bedrooms, 2 car garage Almost 2000sf of living space Granite island counter tops for kitchen and bathrooms All stand up showers vinyl and tile flooring No Carpet. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Great Location in Grand Prairie with easy access to George Bush 161, Interstate 30 and i20 Just minutes from IKEA plus other Shopping area and Restaurants. In an effort to protect each other please see request Tenant Qualifications Standards and Video walk-through before scheduling an appt. Appointment CAN be schedule before you apply. We Appreciate Your Understanding. Note: Listing Agnt has part ownership of property.