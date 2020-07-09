1646 Jackson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath w/ 2-Car Garage & Huge 2nd Living Area -



This beautiful 3-bed, 1.5 bath home for rent has brand-new carpet in the living areas and bedrooms. Tall bay windows on either side of the front door allow the option of natural lighting in the main living/dining area. A spacious secondary living area is located just off the kitchen.



The wrap-around kitchen has attractive linoleum flooring and an ample amount of storage space. Amenities include a stove/oven, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



Exterior features include a 2-car garage and fenced back yard with a storage shed.



(RLNE3482355)