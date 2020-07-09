All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:16 PM

1646 Jackson St

1646 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Jackson Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phillips Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath w/ 2-Car Garage & Huge 2nd Living Area -

This beautiful 3-bed, 1.5 bath home for rent has brand-new carpet in the living areas and bedrooms. Tall bay windows on either side of the front door allow the option of natural lighting in the main living/dining area. A spacious secondary living area is located just off the kitchen.

The wrap-around kitchen has attractive linoleum flooring and an ample amount of storage space. Amenities include a stove/oven, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

Exterior features include a 2-car garage and fenced back yard with a storage shed.

(RLNE3482355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Jackson St have any available units?
1646 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 Jackson St have?
Some of 1646 Jackson St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 1646 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1646 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1646 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1646 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1646 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1646 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1646 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.

