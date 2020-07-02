Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1645 Camara Court
1645 Camara Court
1645 Camara Court
Location
1645 Camara Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phillips Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated home in Grand Prairie new paint throughout , new flooring throughout, fenced in backyard, covered porch, area, wood burning fireplace, formal living and dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1645 Camara Court have any available units?
1645 Camara Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1645 Camara Court have?
Some of 1645 Camara Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1645 Camara Court currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Camara Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Camara Court pet-friendly?
No, 1645 Camara Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1645 Camara Court offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Camara Court offers parking.
Does 1645 Camara Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Camara Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Camara Court have a pool?
No, 1645 Camara Court does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Camara Court have accessible units?
No, 1645 Camara Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Camara Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Camara Court has units with dishwashers.
