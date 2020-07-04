All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:44 AM

1215 Lake Forest Drive

1215 Lake Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Lake Forest Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious built home in wonderful family neighborhood. 1st floor is updated to marble floors. Updated Kitchen is wide open with Granite Countertop, upgraded cabinets, sink, faucet, and dishwasher. One living area downstairs and one upstairs that could be media room or office.Wood Flooring has been added to stairway and hallways .Large master bedroom with large walk in closet. invite you to view this home and checkout this neighborhood. Includes fishing pond, walking and jogging trails, and pavilion. Near Epic waterpark, Ikea and Cowboys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Lake Forest Drive have any available units?
1215 Lake Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Lake Forest Drive have?
Some of 1215 Lake Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Lake Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Lake Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Lake Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Lake Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1215 Lake Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Lake Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 1215 Lake Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Lake Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Lake Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 1215 Lake Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Lake Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 Lake Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Lake Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Lake Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

