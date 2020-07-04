1215 Lake Forest Drive

Amenities
Spacious built home in wonderful family neighborhood. 1st floor is updated to marble floors. Updated Kitchen is wide open with Granite Countertop, upgraded cabinets, sink, faucet, and dishwasher. One living area downstairs and one upstairs that could be media room or office.Wood Flooring has been added to stairway and hallways .Large master bedroom with large walk in closet. invite you to view this home and checkout this neighborhood. Includes fishing pond, walking and jogging trails, and pavilion. Near Epic waterpark, Ikea and Cowboys.