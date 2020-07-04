Rent Calculator
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1105 Independence Trail
1105 Independence Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1105 Independence Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well kept and maintained home with large backyard and covered patio, beautiful landscaping with convenient access to grocery stores and shopping, with an open floor plan and wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Independence Trail have any available units?
1105 Independence Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1105 Independence Trail have?
Some of 1105 Independence Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1105 Independence Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Independence Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Independence Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Independence Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1105 Independence Trail offer parking?
No, 1105 Independence Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Independence Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Independence Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Independence Trail have a pool?
No, 1105 Independence Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Independence Trail have accessible units?
No, 1105 Independence Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Independence Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Independence Trail has units with dishwashers.
