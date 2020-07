Amenities

Gorgeous two story home in sought out area, is waiting for you! This home comes with a stunning updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass tile back splash, and granite counter tops. Pretty tiled fireplace in the second living area, spacious master en-suite with dual sinks and walk in closet, and a dining room with sliding glass door out to the nice backyard. Wait until you see this charming home!