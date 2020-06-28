All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

901 Elm Street

901 South Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 South Elm Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ONLINE APP: https://apply.rentscreener.com/GDAA-Non-Managed/
Jaw-dropping adorable home available for lease just two blocks away from the quintessential Georgetown Square! Also located 1/2 mile to Southwestern University- only a 10 minute walk! Freshly updated with central air/heat, all new paint both inside and out, new interior and exterior stairs, updated light fixtures, new butcher block countertops and backsplash and new carpet in upstairs bedroom. Home features two master suites - one downstairs and one upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Elm Street have any available units?
901 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Elm Street have?
Some of 901 Elm Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 901 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 901 Elm Street offer parking?
No, 901 Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 901 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 901 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
