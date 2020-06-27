All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

840 Hamilton Lane

840 Hamilton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

840 Hamilton Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 840 Hamilton Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This incredible Taft floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1472 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Office
- Wood like flooring in main living areas
- Carpet in master and guest bedrooms
- Trey ceilings
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Kitchen island with extra cabinets and bar area
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bath
- Large walk in master closet
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Covered back porch with ceiling fan
- Fenced yard
- Water softener
- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property
- Non smoking property
- Owner will consider a small dog/no cats
- Located 1.5 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider a small dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator. The refrigerator at the property is the property of the Owner. Repair or replacement of the refrigerator will be up to the Owner. Tenant will need to supply their own washer and dryer.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5000497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

