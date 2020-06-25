7811 Buck Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Georgetown Home - A great brick, 3 bedroom home in the Villages of Berry Creek. The covered front entry leads you into the entry hall with closet and the open floor plan consisting of the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen provides spacious cabinetry, a pantry closet, a kitchen island, shared bar/counter with the living room as well as access to the fenced in back yard and utility room. The front of the home offers 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bathroom with linen closet. The master suite provides a walk-in shower, large soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving.



Great Community ~ Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ Community Pool and Playground ~ 2 Car Garage



Pets are considered.

This is a non-smoking property.



