Georgetown, TX
7811 Buck Meadow Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

7811 Buck Meadow Drive

7811 Buckmeadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Buckmeadow Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Georgetown Home - A great brick, 3 bedroom home in the Villages of Berry Creek. The covered front entry leads you into the entry hall with closet and the open floor plan consisting of the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen provides spacious cabinetry, a pantry closet, a kitchen island, shared bar/counter with the living room as well as access to the fenced in back yard and utility room. The front of the home offers 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bathroom with linen closet. The master suite provides a walk-in shower, large soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving.

Great Community ~ Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ Community Pool and Playground ~ 2 Car Garage

Pets are considered.
This is a non-smoking property.

(RLNE3793197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Buck Meadow Drive have any available units?
7811 Buck Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7811 Buck Meadow Drive have?
Some of 7811 Buck Meadow Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 Buck Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Buck Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Buck Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7811 Buck Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7811 Buck Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Buck Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 7811 Buck Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7811 Buck Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Buck Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7811 Buck Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 7811 Buck Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7811 Buck Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Buck Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 Buck Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
