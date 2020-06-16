7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Georgetown Home - The covered front patio/porch/entrance welcomes you into the entry hall and formal dining room. The first floor offers a half bathroom, entry closet with storage space, a spacious living room with a fireplace and mantle, breakfast area, kitchen with granite counter tops and tiled back splash, pantry closet, laundry/utility room, entry into the 2 car garage. Through the kitchen you will find the entry onto the half-covered back patio deck with pergola and sun shades as well the beautifully landscaped fenced in back yard. The second floor greets you with a large family/game/media room and provides 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom with tiled shower, master suite with walk-in shower, jetted soaking tub, linen closet, private toilet and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving.



Tenant is responsible for maintaining water softener

A maximum of 2 small pets are considered

This is a non-smoking property



Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Charming Landscaping ~ HOA Community Pool and Playground



(RLNE3755566)