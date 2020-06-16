All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive

7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Georgetown Home - The covered front patio/porch/entrance welcomes you into the entry hall and formal dining room. The first floor offers a half bathroom, entry closet with storage space, a spacious living room with a fireplace and mantle, breakfast area, kitchen with granite counter tops and tiled back splash, pantry closet, laundry/utility room, entry into the 2 car garage. Through the kitchen you will find the entry onto the half-covered back patio deck with pergola and sun shades as well the beautifully landscaped fenced in back yard. The second floor greets you with a large family/game/media room and provides 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom with tiled shower, master suite with walk-in shower, jetted soaking tub, linen closet, private toilet and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving.

Tenant is responsible for maintaining water softener
A maximum of 2 small pets are considered
This is a non-smoking property

Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Charming Landscaping ~ HOA Community Pool and Playground

(RLNE3755566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive have any available units?
7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive have?
Some of 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 Squirrel Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College