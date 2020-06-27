All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

510 S Myrtle St

510 South Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 South Myrtle Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
510 S Myrtle St Available 06/06/20 Lots of charm in downtown Georgetown! - Historical home on very quiet street, refurbished throughout with original vintage charm and character maintained. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, dedicated dining room, large bright sunroom, and oversized laundry room. Refinished original hardwood floors, beautifully remodeled full baths, updated kitchen with wood countertops. Private backyard. Recent HVAC system, tankless water heater, and a water softener. Close to Monument cafe, Southwestern University, Blue Hole Park... Walk to the square and embrace the Georgetown lifestyle!
Qualifications: Good rental history or mortgage payments and credit scores over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent. For roommate situations, each roommate must earn at least 2 times the rent.
Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE4984984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Myrtle St have any available units?
510 S Myrtle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S Myrtle St have?
Some of 510 S Myrtle St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Myrtle St currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Myrtle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Myrtle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 S Myrtle St is pet friendly.
Does 510 S Myrtle St offer parking?
No, 510 S Myrtle St does not offer parking.
Does 510 S Myrtle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 S Myrtle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Myrtle St have a pool?
No, 510 S Myrtle St does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Myrtle St have accessible units?
No, 510 S Myrtle St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Myrtle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S Myrtle St does not have units with dishwashers.
