Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

510 S Myrtle St Available 06/06/20 Lots of charm in downtown Georgetown! - Historical home on very quiet street, refurbished throughout with original vintage charm and character maintained. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, dedicated dining room, large bright sunroom, and oversized laundry room. Refinished original hardwood floors, beautifully remodeled full baths, updated kitchen with wood countertops. Private backyard. Recent HVAC system, tankless water heater, and a water softener. Close to Monument cafe, Southwestern University, Blue Hole Park... Walk to the square and embrace the Georgetown lifestyle!

Qualifications: Good rental history or mortgage payments and credit scores over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent. For roommate situations, each roommate must earn at least 2 times the rent.

