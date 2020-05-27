All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 402 Pinnacle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
402 Pinnacle Dr
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

402 Pinnacle Dr

402 Pinnacle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

402 Pinnacle Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home for Lease in Georgetown - Gorgeous home located in Georgetown. Excellent location just minutes to 35, 130, & 29. Minutes to shopping, dining and the outdoors, including Round Rock Outlets, Ikea, Teravista Golf Club, and Lake Georgetown. Open-concept with kitchen open to dining and living, perfect for entertaining. Gourmet center Island kitchen complete with granite counters, lovely tile flooring, built-in microwave, and plenty of storage. Beautiful master suite with en-suite bath including walk-in shower, walk-in closet and separate water closet. Three additional bedrooms are perfect for guests or a growing family. Bonus loft space makes an excellent game room or home office. Relax on the back deck and enjoy the huge back yard. No neighbors behind! Awesome amenities, including community playground and pool. Washer & dryer included.

Please go to our website to schedule a viewing or to submit an application - https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE4828657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Pinnacle Dr have any available units?
402 Pinnacle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Pinnacle Dr have?
Some of 402 Pinnacle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Pinnacle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
402 Pinnacle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Pinnacle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Pinnacle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 402 Pinnacle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 402 Pinnacle Dr offers parking.
Does 402 Pinnacle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Pinnacle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Pinnacle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 402 Pinnacle Dr has a pool.
Does 402 Pinnacle Dr have accessible units?
No, 402 Pinnacle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Pinnacle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Pinnacle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College