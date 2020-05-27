402 Pinnacle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home for Lease in Georgetown - Gorgeous home located in Georgetown. Excellent location just minutes to 35, 130, & 29. Minutes to shopping, dining and the outdoors, including Round Rock Outlets, Ikea, Teravista Golf Club, and Lake Georgetown. Open-concept with kitchen open to dining and living, perfect for entertaining. Gourmet center Island kitchen complete with granite counters, lovely tile flooring, built-in microwave, and plenty of storage. Beautiful master suite with en-suite bath including walk-in shower, walk-in closet and separate water closet. Three additional bedrooms are perfect for guests or a growing family. Bonus loft space makes an excellent game room or home office. Relax on the back deck and enjoy the huge back yard. No neighbors behind! Awesome amenities, including community playground and pool. Washer & dryer included.



Please go to our website to schedule a viewing or to submit an application - https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



(RLNE4828657)