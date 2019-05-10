All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:55 PM

380 Bonnet Boulevard

380 Bonnet Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

380 Bonnet Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Single story home in Rancho Sienna that is ready for you! Sprinkler system was recently installed in the oversized yard. Large open family room, breakfast area and kitchen are perfect for entertaining.Master bedroom has a wonderful walk in closet & the bathroom has a walk in shower & inset area for a storage. Secondary bath has a bathtub. Enjoy access to a 24/7 Amenity Center w/gym, pool & club house. Rancho Sienna Elementary & Primrose are both within walking distance. Liberty Hill ISD.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Bonnet Boulevard have any available units?
380 Bonnet Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Bonnet Boulevard have?
Some of 380 Bonnet Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Bonnet Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
380 Bonnet Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Bonnet Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Bonnet Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 380 Bonnet Boulevard offer parking?
No, 380 Bonnet Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 380 Bonnet Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Bonnet Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Bonnet Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 380 Bonnet Boulevard has a pool.
Does 380 Bonnet Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 380 Bonnet Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Bonnet Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Bonnet Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

