380 Bonnet Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool clubhouse bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Single story home in Rancho Sienna that is ready for you! Sprinkler system was recently installed in the oversized yard. Large open family room, breakfast area and kitchen are perfect for entertaining.Master bedroom has a wonderful walk in closet & the bathroom has a walk in shower & inset area for a storage. Secondary bath has a bathtub. Enjoy access to a 24/7 Amenity Center w/gym, pool & club house. Rancho Sienna Elementary & Primrose are both within walking distance. Liberty Hill ISD.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.