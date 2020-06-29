All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 307 Cooper Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
307 Cooper Lake
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

307 Cooper Lake

307 Cooper Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

307 Cooper Lake Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
307 Cooper Lake Available 04/01/20 Welcome Home to 307 Cooper Lake! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available April 1st! - This incredible Jackson-Surrey Crest floor plan features:

- Minimum Lease Term: 12 Months
- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to rent this property (this property is located in an age restricted community)
- 1752 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Study
- Tile floors in main living areas
- Carpet in bedrooms and Library
- Plantation shutters
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Large walk in closet in master bedroom
- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower in the master bath
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Sink, extra storage space and counter space in utility room
- Incredible golf course views
- Non-smoking property
- Owner will consider a pet. Owner pre-approval of pet required
- Covered back porch
- Located less than a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

* Viewings of this home are by appointment only after March 1st. 24 hour notice is required due to the Tenant currently residing in the property. Please contact the Leasing Team at (512) 869-0223 to schedule an appointment *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE1994235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Cooper Lake have any available units?
307 Cooper Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Cooper Lake have?
Some of 307 Cooper Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Cooper Lake currently offering any rent specials?
307 Cooper Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Cooper Lake pet-friendly?
No, 307 Cooper Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 307 Cooper Lake offer parking?
No, 307 Cooper Lake does not offer parking.
Does 307 Cooper Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Cooper Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Cooper Lake have a pool?
No, 307 Cooper Lake does not have a pool.
Does 307 Cooper Lake have accessible units?
No, 307 Cooper Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Cooper Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Cooper Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College