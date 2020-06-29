Amenities

307 Cooper Lake Available 04/01/20 Welcome Home to 307 Cooper Lake! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available April 1st! - This incredible Jackson-Surrey Crest floor plan features:



- Minimum Lease Term: 12 Months

- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to rent this property (this property is located in an age restricted community)

- 1752 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Study

- Tile floors in main living areas

- Carpet in bedrooms and Library

- Plantation shutters

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Large walk in closet in master bedroom

- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower in the master bath

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Sink, extra storage space and counter space in utility room

- Incredible golf course views

- Non-smoking property

- Owner will consider a pet. Owner pre-approval of pet required

- Covered back porch

- Located less than a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center



* Viewings of this home are by appointment only after March 1st. 24 hour notice is required due to the Tenant currently residing in the property. Please contact the Leasing Team at (512) 869-0223 to schedule an appointment *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



