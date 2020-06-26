30502 La Quinta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous two story house with 2 attached garages that fit 3 cars, there are also 3 driveways spots. This beautiful house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, and a dining room a huge kitchen. One of the living room has a built in brick fireplace. The kitchen has white appliances, wood cabinets and and small island. The master bedroom has a full bath and built in shelves. The master bathroom has 3 vanities and a walk in shower. The backyard is huge and has a patio perfect for children and pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.