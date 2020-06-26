All apartments in Georgetown
Location

30502 La Quinta Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous two story house with 2 attached garages that fit 3 cars, there are also 3 driveways spots. This beautiful house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, and a dining room a huge kitchen. One of the living room has a built in brick fireplace. The kitchen has white appliances, wood cabinets and and small island. The master bedroom has a full bath and built in shelves. The master bathroom has 3 vanities and a walk in shower. The backyard is huge and has a patio perfect for children and pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30502 La Quinta Drive have any available units?
30502 La Quinta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 30502 La Quinta Drive have?
Some of 30502 La Quinta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30502 La Quinta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30502 La Quinta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30502 La Quinta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30502 La Quinta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30502 La Quinta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30502 La Quinta Drive offers parking.
Does 30502 La Quinta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30502 La Quinta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30502 La Quinta Drive have a pool?
No, 30502 La Quinta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30502 La Quinta Drive have accessible units?
No, 30502 La Quinta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30502 La Quinta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30502 La Quinta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
