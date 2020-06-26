30103 Sawgrass Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Berry Creek Home - A spacious, covered front entry with ceiling fan welcomes you into this great home. The large living room with entry closet and tiled fireplace and mantle offers a wall of windows overlooking the fantastic screened in back porch with ceiling fans and room for entertaining. The formal dining room provides a built-in display shelf as well as a china and silver area. The left wing of the house is home to a den/office with vaulted ceiling, built-in desk and cabinetry as well as a storage closet and coat closet and is adjacent to a full guest bathroom with linen storage. The master suite is also located in the left wing and offers views to the backyard, entrance to the screened porch and a splendid his and her bathroom with a dual shower and double entry, a soaking tub, two separate toilets and vanities and a very large, his and her walk-in closet with shelving and racks. The breakfast nook and kitchen offer a pantry closet, storage closet, granite counters, island, full appliances and more cabinetry than you will need! A spacious laundry/utility room provides a sink and entry into the large, 2 car garage with room for storage and a 3rd bay for your lawnmowers and motorcycles. The 2 side bedrooms, found in the right wing of the house, have walk-in closets and share a bathroom and hall linen closet.



Great Landscaping ~ Shady, Private Fenced In Back Yard ~ Details Throughout ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Carpeting In Office and Bedrooms ~ Tile In Bathrooms, Kitchen and Utility Room ~ Wood Flooring Throughout Remainder



Berry Creek Country Club Amenities Include: Golf ~ Tennis ~ Swimming Pool ~ Fitness Center ~ Playground



This is a non-smoking property. Pets are considered.



(RLNE2697801)