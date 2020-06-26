All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

30103 Sawgrass Trail

30103 Saw Grass Trl · No Longer Available
Location

30103 Saw Grass Trl, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Berry Creek Home - A spacious, covered front entry with ceiling fan welcomes you into this great home. The large living room with entry closet and tiled fireplace and mantle offers a wall of windows overlooking the fantastic screened in back porch with ceiling fans and room for entertaining. The formal dining room provides a built-in display shelf as well as a china and silver area. The left wing of the house is home to a den/office with vaulted ceiling, built-in desk and cabinetry as well as a storage closet and coat closet and is adjacent to a full guest bathroom with linen storage. The master suite is also located in the left wing and offers views to the backyard, entrance to the screened porch and a splendid his and her bathroom with a dual shower and double entry, a soaking tub, two separate toilets and vanities and a very large, his and her walk-in closet with shelving and racks. The breakfast nook and kitchen offer a pantry closet, storage closet, granite counters, island, full appliances and more cabinetry than you will need! A spacious laundry/utility room provides a sink and entry into the large, 2 car garage with room for storage and a 3rd bay for your lawnmowers and motorcycles. The 2 side bedrooms, found in the right wing of the house, have walk-in closets and share a bathroom and hall linen closet.

Great Landscaping ~ Shady, Private Fenced In Back Yard ~ Details Throughout ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Carpeting In Office and Bedrooms ~ Tile In Bathrooms, Kitchen and Utility Room ~ Wood Flooring Throughout Remainder

Berry Creek Country Club Amenities Include: Golf ~ Tennis ~ Swimming Pool ~ Fitness Center ~ Playground

This is a non-smoking property. Pets are considered.

(RLNE2697801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30103 Sawgrass Trail have any available units?
30103 Sawgrass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 30103 Sawgrass Trail have?
Some of 30103 Sawgrass Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30103 Sawgrass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
30103 Sawgrass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30103 Sawgrass Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 30103 Sawgrass Trail is pet friendly.
Does 30103 Sawgrass Trail offer parking?
Yes, 30103 Sawgrass Trail offers parking.
Does 30103 Sawgrass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30103 Sawgrass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30103 Sawgrass Trail have a pool?
Yes, 30103 Sawgrass Trail has a pool.
Does 30103 Sawgrass Trail have accessible units?
No, 30103 Sawgrass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 30103 Sawgrass Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30103 Sawgrass Trail has units with dishwashers.
