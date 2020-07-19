Amenities

Welcome Home to 300 Farm Hill Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Looking for an energy efficient home near the center of Sun City? 300 Farm Hill Drive is the home for you!



This unfurnished Bluebonnet floor plan offers tenants 1404 Sq Ft of spacious living along a beautiful, lush greenbelt. The home features:



- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Flex Room

- Solar panels to help provide lower electric bills (No guarantee of results

but prior utility statements are available for inspection)

- Large kitchen with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests or hosting

gatherings

- Extended covered porch with greenbelt views

- White kitchen appliances; electric range

- Carpet in the living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and office

- Linoleum in the kitchen, restrooms and laundry room

- Double vanity and walk in shower in master bathroom

- Pet friendly home (Owner approval required)

- Close proximity to the Cowan Creek Activities Center



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. The minimum lease term on this property is 12 months. This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



This home will permit a pet. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. A washer and dryer are available to rent for an additional $10.00 a month.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



(RLNE3704466)