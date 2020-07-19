All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Farm Hill Drive

300 Farm Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Farm Hill Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 300 Farm Hill Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Looking for an energy efficient home near the center of Sun City? 300 Farm Hill Drive is the home for you!

This unfurnished Bluebonnet floor plan offers tenants 1404 Sq Ft of spacious living along a beautiful, lush greenbelt. The home features:

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Flex Room
- Solar panels to help provide lower electric bills (No guarantee of results
but prior utility statements are available for inspection)
- Large kitchen with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests or hosting
gatherings
- Extended covered porch with greenbelt views
- White kitchen appliances; electric range
- Carpet in the living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and office
- Linoleum in the kitchen, restrooms and laundry room
- Double vanity and walk in shower in master bathroom
- Pet friendly home (Owner approval required)
- Close proximity to the Cowan Creek Activities Center

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. The minimum lease term on this property is 12 months. This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

This home will permit a pet. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. A washer and dryer are available to rent for an additional $10.00 a month.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE3704466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Farm Hill Drive have any available units?
300 Farm Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Farm Hill Drive have?
Some of 300 Farm Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Farm Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Farm Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Farm Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Farm Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 300 Farm Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 300 Farm Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 300 Farm Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Farm Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Farm Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Farm Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Farm Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Farm Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Farm Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Farm Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
