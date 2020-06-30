Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 201 Bastian Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
201 Bastian Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 Bastian Lane
201 Bastian Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
201 Bastian Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626
Katy Crossing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
201 Bastian - 3/2 home with lots of natural light, fenced yard with side fencing, shed in back, corner lot, Make ready in process, but shows well
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2438269)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Bastian Lane have any available units?
201 Bastian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 201 Bastian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Bastian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Bastian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Bastian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 201 Bastian Lane offer parking?
No, 201 Bastian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 201 Bastian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Bastian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Bastian Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Bastian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Bastian Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Bastian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Bastian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Bastian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Bastian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Bastian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Similar Pages
Georgetown 1 Bedrooms
Georgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with Gym
Georgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Manor, TX
Wimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Belton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southwestern University
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College