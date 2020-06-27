All apartments in Georgetown
1608 E. 19th Street
1608 E. 19th Street

1608 East 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 East 19th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1608 E. 19th Street Georgetown, TX 78616 - This home is immaculate! Everything the discerning resident wants, but rarely finds in this price range! New interior paint throughout - clean and bright. New sod, landscaping, and front porch swing. Smart 2 story floorplan with half bath downstairs. Large cooks kitchen with ample counter space and storage. Dining area overlooking backyard, beautiful windows, walk-in pantry, utility/mud room, Nest Thermostat, and large detached 2 car garage. Landscaping is included in rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3350672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 E. 19th Street have any available units?
1608 E. 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 E. 19th Street have?
Some of 1608 E. 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 E. 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 E. 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 E. 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 E. 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1608 E. 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 E. 19th Street offers parking.
Does 1608 E. 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 E. 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 E. 19th Street have a pool?
No, 1608 E. 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 E. 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 E. 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 E. 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 E. 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
