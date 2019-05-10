All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
1603 Scenic Drive
1603 Scenic Drive

1603 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Scenic Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is the freakin' cutest house in one of the best towns in America, Georgetown. This home was just completely renovated with a ton of new addition including flooring, appliances, and granite countertops. The 3 bedrooms, converted garage, and open floor plan are great! Directly across the street you'll find an overlook area to view the sunset over the San Gabriel River. Located within walking distance to downtown Georgetown and HEB. Call us today for a showing! This is the freakin' cutest house in one of the best towns in America, Georgetown. This home was just completely renovated with a ton of new addition including flooring, appliances, and granite countertops. The 3 bedrooms, converted garage, and open floor plan are great! Directly across the street you'll find an overlook area to view the sunset over the San Gabriel River. Located within walking distance to downtown Georgetown and HEB. Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Scenic Drive have any available units?
1603 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 1603 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Scenic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Scenic Drive offers parking.
Does 1603 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Scenic Drive have a pool?
No, 1603 Scenic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1603 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.
