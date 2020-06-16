New house. Lease can start 03/27/2020. Open floor plan! Granite! Island kitchen! Refrigerator negotiable. House is open during the day for workers so go by. No sign in the yard. Flex room can be office / playroom / study. Sod grass front and back will be installed. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner have any available units?
1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner have?
Some of 1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Cliffbrake Way, Kenn Renner offer parking?