All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like
1400 Rivery Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
1400 Rivery Blvd
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

1400 Rivery Blvd

1400 Rivery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1400 Rivery Boulevard, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c29b0480d6 ---- Georgetown\'s Place to Work, Gather & Play Rivery Park is Georgetown, Texas\' first high-end, mixed-use development, set on 32 acres overlooking the North San Gabriel River near IH-35. Anchored by a new regional Conference and Performing Arts Center, the development will feature full-service and limited-service hotels, office and residential condominiums, lifestyle centers, as well as specialty restaurants, retail and grocery, all carefully designed to enhance the community\'s corporate enterprise and advance its cultural climate. Currently in the development stages, Rivery Park is now open to investors, development partners and future business affiliates. All improvements, mitigation and entitlement required for development are complete, and numerous development options are available. Enjoying Georgetown\'s rich heritage, economic strength and natural beauty, Rivery Park offers unprecedented potential for profit and growth. Join us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1400 Rivery Blvd have any available units?
1400 Rivery Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Rivery Blvd have?
Some of 1400 Rivery Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Rivery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Rivery Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Rivery Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Rivery Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1400 Rivery Blvd offer parking?
No, 1400 Rivery Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Rivery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Rivery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Rivery Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Rivery Blvd has a pool.
Does 1400 Rivery Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1400 Rivery Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Rivery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Rivery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 BedroomsGeorgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeorgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityTemple College