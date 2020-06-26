All apartments in Georgetown
1209 Ignacia DR

1209 Ignacia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Ignacia Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home features vinyl flooring in all the wet areas. It's decked out w/ an enormous backyard, great for family get-togethers and entertaining. The perfect, open, spacious kitchen if you love to cook! Lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and a double oven. Cozy fireplace in the living room, perfect for those cold nights. Open floor plan throughout and MIL set up. 3-Car garage that is outfitted out as a workshop or man/woman cave. Plenty of storage everywhere! This home is exactly what you're looking for!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Ignacia DR have any available units?
1209 Ignacia DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Ignacia DR have?
Some of 1209 Ignacia DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Ignacia DR currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Ignacia DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Ignacia DR pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Ignacia DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1209 Ignacia DR offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Ignacia DR offers parking.
Does 1209 Ignacia DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Ignacia DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Ignacia DR have a pool?
No, 1209 Ignacia DR does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Ignacia DR have accessible units?
No, 1209 Ignacia DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Ignacia DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Ignacia DR has units with dishwashers.
