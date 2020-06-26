1209 Ignacia DR

Amenities

Home features vinyl flooring in all the wet areas. It's decked out w/ an enormous backyard, great for family get-togethers and entertaining. The perfect, open, spacious kitchen if you love to cook! Lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and a double oven. Cozy fireplace in the living room, perfect for those cold nights. Open floor plan throughout and MIL set up. 3-Car garage that is outfitted out as a workshop or man/woman cave. Plenty of storage everywhere! This home is exactly what you're looking for!!