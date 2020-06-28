All apartments in Georgetown
1200 Brendon Lee Ln
1200 Brendon Lee Ln

1200 Brendon Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Brendon Lee Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! What a great place to call home. Three bedrooms, two baths, all tile flooring and granite counters. Located in very convenient area of Georgetown. San Gabriel park across the street offers many recreational activities such as jogging and biking trails, playgrounds, fishing, BBQ areas, pavilions and more. The dog park nearby is the perfect place to take your favorite four legged friend for a run. Go a few blocks to Georgetown Square where you can enjoy shopping, food and entertainment. Pets ok; limit two.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Brendon Lee Ln have any available units?
1200 Brendon Lee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Brendon Lee Ln have?
Some of 1200 Brendon Lee Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Brendon Lee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Brendon Lee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Brendon Lee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Brendon Lee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Brendon Lee Ln offer parking?
No, 1200 Brendon Lee Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Brendon Lee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Brendon Lee Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Brendon Lee Ln have a pool?
No, 1200 Brendon Lee Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Brendon Lee Ln have accessible units?
No, 1200 Brendon Lee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Brendon Lee Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Brendon Lee Ln has units with dishwashers.
