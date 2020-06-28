1200 Brendon Lee Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow! What a great place to call home. Three bedrooms, two baths, all tile flooring and granite counters. Located in very convenient area of Georgetown. San Gabriel park across the street offers many recreational activities such as jogging and biking trails, playgrounds, fishing, BBQ areas, pavilions and more. The dog park nearby is the perfect place to take your favorite four legged friend for a run. Go a few blocks to Georgetown Square where you can enjoy shopping, food and entertainment. Pets ok; limit two.