Welcome Home to 112 Monument Hill Trail! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available January 2nd! - This charming, unfurnished Gray Myst floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1388 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Den

- Open floor plan

- Corner lot

- Laminate wood flooring in the living room and hallway

- Carpet in the bedrooms

- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- White kitchen appliances (dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator)

- Electric stove

- Dual vanity in master bath; Walk in shower

- Large master walk in closet

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Storage closets in hallway for additional storage

- Screened in back porch

- Washer and dryer are available to rent for an additional $12.00 a month

- Pet friendly (please reference pet information below)

- Close proximity to Sun City walking trails

- Located 1.1 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- Close proximity to Ronald Regan Blvd

- Viewings of this home are by appointment only. Tenant residing at the property.



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



This home will permit a pet. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. A washer and dryer are available to rent for an additional $12.00 a month.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com.



