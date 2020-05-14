All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 112 Monument Hill Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
112 Monument Hill Trail
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

112 Monument Hill Trail

112 Monument Hill Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

112 Monument Hill Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to 112 Monument Hill Trail! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available January 2nd! - This charming, unfurnished Gray Myst floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1388 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Den
- Open floor plan
- Corner lot
- Laminate wood flooring in the living room and hallway
- Carpet in the bedrooms
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- White kitchen appliances (dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator)
- Electric stove
- Dual vanity in master bath; Walk in shower
- Large master walk in closet
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Storage closets in hallway for additional storage
- Screened in back porch
- Washer and dryer are available to rent for an additional $12.00 a month
- Pet friendly (please reference pet information below)
- Close proximity to Sun City walking trails
- Located 1.1 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- Close proximity to Ronald Regan Blvd
- Viewings of this home are by appointment only. Tenant residing at the property.

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

This home will permit a pet. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. A washer and dryer are available to rent for an additional $12.00 a month.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com.

(RLNE4654570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Monument Hill Trail have any available units?
112 Monument Hill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Monument Hill Trail have?
Some of 112 Monument Hill Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Monument Hill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
112 Monument Hill Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Monument Hill Trail pet-friendly?
No, 112 Monument Hill Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 112 Monument Hill Trail offer parking?
No, 112 Monument Hill Trail does not offer parking.
Does 112 Monument Hill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Monument Hill Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Monument Hill Trail have a pool?
No, 112 Monument Hill Trail does not have a pool.
Does 112 Monument Hill Trail have accessible units?
No, 112 Monument Hill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Monument Hill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Monument Hill Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College