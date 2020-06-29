All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 112 Eisenhower Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
112 Eisenhower Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

112 Eisenhower Court

112 Eisenhower Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

112 Eisenhower Court, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
112 Eisenhower Court Available 04/01/20 Welcome Home to 112 Eisenhower Court! Unfurnished Rental Home Available April 1st! - This magnificent Gray Myst floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to rent this property (this property is located in an age restricted community)
- 1388 Square Feet
- 3 bedroom, 2 bath
- Wood flooring in main living areas, kitchen and one guest bedroom
- Tile flooring in restrooms
- Carpet in master and guest bedroom
- Crown molding
- Trey ceilings in living room and master
- White kitchen appliances; gas stove top
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bathroom
- Fully fenced yard
- Small Ribbon green space behind the home
- Non smoking property
- Located less than a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

* Viewings of this home are by appointment only after March 1st. 24 hour notice is required due to the Tenant currently residing in the property. Please contact the Leasing Team at (512) 869-0223 to schedule an appointment *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider small dogs/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3903025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Eisenhower Court have any available units?
112 Eisenhower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Eisenhower Court have?
Some of 112 Eisenhower Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Eisenhower Court currently offering any rent specials?
112 Eisenhower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Eisenhower Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Eisenhower Court is pet friendly.
Does 112 Eisenhower Court offer parking?
No, 112 Eisenhower Court does not offer parking.
Does 112 Eisenhower Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Eisenhower Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Eisenhower Court have a pool?
No, 112 Eisenhower Court does not have a pool.
Does 112 Eisenhower Court have accessible units?
No, 112 Eisenhower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Eisenhower Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Eisenhower Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College