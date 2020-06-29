Amenities

112 Eisenhower Court Available 04/01/20 Welcome Home to 112 Eisenhower Court! Unfurnished Rental Home Available April 1st! - This magnificent Gray Myst floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to rent this property (this property is located in an age restricted community)

- 1388 Square Feet

- 3 bedroom, 2 bath

- Wood flooring in main living areas, kitchen and one guest bedroom

- Tile flooring in restrooms

- Carpet in master and guest bedroom

- Crown molding

- Trey ceilings in living room and master

- White kitchen appliances; gas stove top

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bathroom

- Fully fenced yard

- Small Ribbon green space behind the home

- Non smoking property

- Located less than a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center



* Viewings of this home are by appointment only after March 1st. 24 hour notice is required due to the Tenant currently residing in the property. Please contact the Leasing Team at (512) 869-0223 to schedule an appointment *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider small dogs/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



