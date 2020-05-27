110 Old Chisholm TRL

Amenities

Come home to this San Jacinto former Model home and walk to the amenity center across the street. Upgraded kitchen granite and open granite bar to living room. Stainless gas cooking. Wood look and tile floors floors throughout. No carpet. Updated shower in master bath and quartz double sink counter. Plantation Shutters. Stone gas fireplace to enjoy relaxing in the family room Crown molding throughout.