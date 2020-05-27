All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 110 Old Chisholm TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
110 Old Chisholm TRL
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 PM

110 Old Chisholm TRL

110 Old Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

110 Old Chisholm Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come home to this San Jacinto former Model home and walk to the amenity center across the street. Upgraded kitchen granite and open granite bar to living room. Stainless gas cooking. Wood look and tile floors floors throughout. No carpet. Updated shower in master bath and quartz double sink counter. Plantation Shutters. Stone gas fireplace to enjoy relaxing in the family room Crown molding throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Old Chisholm TRL have any available units?
110 Old Chisholm TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Old Chisholm TRL have?
Some of 110 Old Chisholm TRL's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Old Chisholm TRL currently offering any rent specials?
110 Old Chisholm TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Old Chisholm TRL pet-friendly?
No, 110 Old Chisholm TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 110 Old Chisholm TRL offer parking?
No, 110 Old Chisholm TRL does not offer parking.
Does 110 Old Chisholm TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Old Chisholm TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Old Chisholm TRL have a pool?
No, 110 Old Chisholm TRL does not have a pool.
Does 110 Old Chisholm TRL have accessible units?
No, 110 Old Chisholm TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Old Chisholm TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Old Chisholm TRL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College