All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 105 Norwood DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
105 Norwood DR
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

105 Norwood DR

105 Norwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

105 Norwood Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
San Gabriel Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this great duplex! Comes with tile flooring throughout living areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Lots of natural light with a fireplace in the living room. The large back yard has plenty of shade trees and a private covered patio space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Norwood DR have any available units?
105 Norwood DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Norwood DR have?
Some of 105 Norwood DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Norwood DR currently offering any rent specials?
105 Norwood DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Norwood DR pet-friendly?
No, 105 Norwood DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 105 Norwood DR offer parking?
No, 105 Norwood DR does not offer parking.
Does 105 Norwood DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Norwood DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Norwood DR have a pool?
No, 105 Norwood DR does not have a pool.
Does 105 Norwood DR have accessible units?
No, 105 Norwood DR does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Norwood DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Norwood DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College