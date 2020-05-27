105 Norwood Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 San Gabriel Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this great duplex! Comes with tile flooring throughout living areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Lots of natural light with a fireplace in the living room. The large back yard has plenty of shade trees and a private covered patio space!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Norwood DR have any available units?
105 Norwood DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Norwood DR have?
Some of 105 Norwood DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Norwood DR currently offering any rent specials?
105 Norwood DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.