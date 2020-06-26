All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 104 Camp.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
104 Camp
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Camp

104 Camp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

104 Camp Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 104 Camp! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Looking to be near all of the Sun City action! 104 Camp is the perfect home for you!

This beautiful Burnet floor plan features:

- 1747 Square Feet
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
- Den
- Wood flooring in the kitchen, dining room, living room and Den
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Decorative stone walls in living room and dining room
- White kitchen appliances
- White kitchen cabinets; granite counter tops
- Kitchen island for additional storage and work space
- Gas stove
- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower in master bath
- Large walk-in master closet
- Bathtub in guest bath
- Covered back porch
- Pet friendly (Owner approval required)
- Located less than a half mile from The Marketplace ; less than a mile from the Activity Center of Texas Dr

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. The minimum lease term on this property is 12 months.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

Owner will consider pets.Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

A refrigerator is installed at this property. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer at this property.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE3327319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Camp have any available units?
104 Camp doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Camp have?
Some of 104 Camp's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Camp currently offering any rent specials?
104 Camp is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Camp pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Camp is pet friendly.
Does 104 Camp offer parking?
No, 104 Camp does not offer parking.
Does 104 Camp have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Camp offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Camp have a pool?
No, 104 Camp does not have a pool.
Does 104 Camp have accessible units?
No, 104 Camp does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Camp have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Camp does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College