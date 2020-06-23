All apartments in Georgetown
103 Winter
103 Winter

103 Winter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 Winter Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Welcome Home to 103 Winter! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - Located 1.3 miles from the main activity center on Texas Drive, this spacious Bayberry features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1597 Square Feet
- 3 bedroom, 2 bath
- New interior paint
- Tile in main living areas
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Crown molding
- White kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- Dual vanity in master bath
- Walk in shower with grab bar and bench in master bath
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Covered back porch
- Ribbon green space
- Water softener
- 2 car garage
- Non-smoking property
- This home is located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this home.

* Due to COVID-19, viewings of this property are not permitted at this time. Once conditions are safe, viewings will resume by appointment only. *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider a small dog. Owner approval is required. Cats are not permitted. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

A refrigerator, washer and dryer are installed at this property. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1884510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Winter have any available units?
103 Winter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Winter have?
Some of 103 Winter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Winter currently offering any rent specials?
103 Winter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Winter pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Winter is pet friendly.
Does 103 Winter offer parking?
Yes, 103 Winter does offer parking.
Does 103 Winter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Winter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Winter have a pool?
No, 103 Winter does not have a pool.
Does 103 Winter have accessible units?
No, 103 Winter does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Winter have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Winter does not have units with dishwashers.
