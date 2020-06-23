Amenities

Welcome Home to 103 Winter! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - Located 1.3 miles from the main activity center on Texas Drive, this spacious Bayberry features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1597 Square Feet

- 3 bedroom, 2 bath

- New interior paint

- Tile in main living areas

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Crown molding

- White kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- Dual vanity in master bath

- Walk in shower with grab bar and bench in master bath

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Covered back porch

- Ribbon green space

- Water softener

- 2 car garage

- Non-smoking property

- This home is located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this home.



* Due to COVID-19, viewings of this property are not permitted at this time. Once conditions are safe, viewings will resume by appointment only. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider a small dog. Owner approval is required. Cats are not permitted. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



A refrigerator, washer and dryer are installed at this property. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



