All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 103 Hill Country.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
103 Hill Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 Hill Country

103 Hill Country Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

103 Hill Country Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
103 Hill Country Available 05/01/19 Welcome Home to 103 Hill Country! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available May 1, 2019 - Surrounded by beautiful lush green trees 103 Hill Country is the perfect home to sit back, relax and enjoy the Sun City lifestyle!

This magnificent unfurnished Sabine floor plan features:

- 1802 Square Feet
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bath
- Open floor plan
- Laminate and tile flooring in main living areas
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Black kitchen appliances; electric stove
- Bay window in master bedroom
- Large master bathroom with walk in shower, bath tub and dual vanity
- Grab bars in walk in shower/guest bath tub
- Cabinets above washer and dryer for extra storage
- Covered back porch
- Extra storage room than can be utilized as an office space
- Formal dining space
- Located 1.3 miles from the Activity Center on Texas Drive

** This home will be available to tour beginning April 1, 2019. Appointments are required. **

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. The minimum lease term on this property is 12 months. This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

Owner will consider small dogs/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4048740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Hill Country have any available units?
103 Hill Country doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Hill Country have?
Some of 103 Hill Country's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Hill Country currently offering any rent specials?
103 Hill Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Hill Country pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Hill Country is pet friendly.
Does 103 Hill Country offer parking?
No, 103 Hill Country does not offer parking.
Does 103 Hill Country have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Hill Country offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Hill Country have a pool?
No, 103 Hill Country does not have a pool.
Does 103 Hill Country have accessible units?
No, 103 Hill Country does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Hill Country have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Hill Country does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College