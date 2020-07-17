Amenities

103 Hill Country Available 05/01/19 Welcome Home to 103 Hill Country! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available May 1, 2019 - Surrounded by beautiful lush green trees 103 Hill Country is the perfect home to sit back, relax and enjoy the Sun City lifestyle!



This magnificent unfurnished Sabine floor plan features:



- 1802 Square Feet

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bath

- Open floor plan

- Laminate and tile flooring in main living areas

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Black kitchen appliances; electric stove

- Bay window in master bedroom

- Large master bathroom with walk in shower, bath tub and dual vanity

- Grab bars in walk in shower/guest bath tub

- Cabinets above washer and dryer for extra storage

- Covered back porch

- Extra storage room than can be utilized as an office space

- Formal dining space

- Located 1.3 miles from the Activity Center on Texas Drive



** This home will be available to tour beginning April 1, 2019. Appointments are required. **



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. The minimum lease term on this property is 12 months. This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



Owner will consider small dogs/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



