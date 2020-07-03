All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:14 PM

906 Crested Cove Drive

906 Crested Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Crested Cove Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully well-kept and recently renovated home in a nice North-Garland area. The home features an open floor plan with a lot of natural lighting and ample space, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and with one bedroom or office on the first floor. Allergy-friendly flooring with no carpet around, but just beautiful laminate and tile in the Kitchen and entry area. Newly painted walls, refreshed kitchen and a private fenced backyard. The home is nested in a nice North-garland community with good nearby schools, and that is easily accessible from George Bush turnpike and HW-78. Come by and take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Crested Cove Drive have any available units?
906 Crested Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Crested Cove Drive have?
Some of 906 Crested Cove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Crested Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Crested Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Crested Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 Crested Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 906 Crested Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 Crested Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 906 Crested Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Crested Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Crested Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Crested Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Crested Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Crested Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Crested Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Crested Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

