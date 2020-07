Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, storage building, covered patio with large fenced backyard. This home has fresh paint, carpet, hardwoods, updated windows. Great North Garland location! Must be able to pass criminal background check, have verifiable employment and rental history. Application fee $50 per person for each person over 18 years of age. Agent is principal in company that owns this property.