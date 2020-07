Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is located in center of Garland just north of old Garland square. In a quiet family friendly neighborhood with easy access to public transportation with Dart Bus Line. Only half a block away from the community college. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 living quaint 1100 sq ft home it has a huge fenced backyard with enormous trees. Walking distance to elementary and middle school. It's a must see, won't last long.