Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:35 AM

708 Camilla Lane

708 Camilla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

708 Camilla Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully update 3 bedroom, 1 story home perfectly situated on a Cul de sac street! This fantastic home offer a HUGE, fenced backyard with convenient boat or RV pad and rolling gate. 2018 REPLACEMENTS include AC, Roof, Door, and some windows! Remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, designer lighting, and tile flooring! Both bathrooms boast new cabinets and decorative tile. Fresh paint throughout! NO carpet! Enjoy gorgeous Laminate flooring in living areas and all bedrooms. New blinds throughout! This incredible location is close to shopping and Bush Turnpike!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Camilla Lane have any available units?
708 Camilla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Camilla Lane have?
Some of 708 Camilla Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Camilla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
708 Camilla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Camilla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 708 Camilla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 708 Camilla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 708 Camilla Lane offers parking.
Does 708 Camilla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Camilla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Camilla Lane have a pool?
No, 708 Camilla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 708 Camilla Lane have accessible units?
No, 708 Camilla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Camilla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Camilla Lane has units with dishwashers.

