708 Camilla Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully update 3 bedroom, 1 story home perfectly situated on a Cul de sac street! This fantastic home offer a HUGE, fenced backyard with convenient boat or RV pad and rolling gate. 2018 REPLACEMENTS include AC, Roof, Door, and some windows! Remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, designer lighting, and tile flooring! Both bathrooms boast new cabinets and decorative tile. Fresh paint throughout! NO carpet! Enjoy gorgeous Laminate flooring in living areas and all bedrooms. New blinds throughout! This incredible location is close to shopping and Bush Turnpike!