6517 Briarknoll Cir Available 05/29/20 Coming Soon 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near 635 & 30 - 1 Story Brick House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full-Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Electric Range, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Central Heat, and Air, Wood Fenced Back Yard, Pool, Covered Back Patio. Easy access to I-30 and I-635. Close to great shopping like Town East Mall and a huge variety of great restaurants! Short distance to several parks i.e. Ablon Park and Oaks Branch Park. Garland ISD Perfect for entertaining. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. $500 Pool Deposit and Tenant Liability Insurance Required. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



