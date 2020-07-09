All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

6517 Briarknoll Cir

6517 Briarknoll Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6517 Briarknoll Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
6517 Briarknoll Cir Available 05/29/20 Coming Soon 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near 635 & 30 - 1 Story Brick House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full-Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Electric Range, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Central Heat, and Air, Wood Fenced Back Yard, Pool, Covered Back Patio. Easy access to I-30 and I-635. Close to great shopping like Town East Mall and a huge variety of great restaurants! Short distance to several parks i.e. Ablon Park and Oaks Branch Park. Garland ISD Perfect for entertaining. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. $500 Pool Deposit and Tenant Liability Insurance Required. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE3482345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Briarknoll Cir have any available units?
6517 Briarknoll Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 Briarknoll Cir have?
Some of 6517 Briarknoll Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 Briarknoll Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Briarknoll Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Briarknoll Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6517 Briarknoll Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6517 Briarknoll Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6517 Briarknoll Cir offers parking.
Does 6517 Briarknoll Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Briarknoll Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Briarknoll Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6517 Briarknoll Cir has a pool.
Does 6517 Briarknoll Cir have accessible units?
No, 6517 Briarknoll Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Briarknoll Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 Briarknoll Cir has units with dishwashers.

