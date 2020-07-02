602 Glen Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful two story home located near Firewheel Golf Course. Enter into split elegant formals. Spacious family room with wood floors that overlooks backyard. Open and Bright Kitchen offers a great gathering place and features double oven, gas cook top and island. Mother in law suite down with full bath down. Large Master suite up with private bath and features jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Game room up stairs with built ins. Secondary bedrooms are Spacious bedrooms and feature walk in closets. Easy access to 190, Firewheel Town Center, Breckinridge Park and Firewheel Golf Park.