602 Glen Hollow Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:18 AM

602 Glen Hollow Drive

602 Glen Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 Glen Hollow Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home located near Firewheel Golf Course. Enter into split elegant formals. Spacious family room with wood floors that overlooks backyard. Open and Bright Kitchen offers a great gathering place and features double oven, gas cook top and island. Mother in law suite down with full bath down. Large Master suite up with private bath and features jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Game room up stairs with built ins. Secondary bedrooms are Spacious bedrooms and feature walk in closets. Easy access to 190, Firewheel Town Center, Breckinridge Park and Firewheel Golf Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Glen Hollow Drive have any available units?
602 Glen Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Glen Hollow Drive have?
Some of 602 Glen Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Glen Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Glen Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Glen Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 602 Glen Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 602 Glen Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 602 Glen Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 602 Glen Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Glen Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Glen Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 602 Glen Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 602 Glen Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Glen Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Glen Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Glen Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

