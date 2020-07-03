All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:04 AM

5901 Harbor town

5901 Harbor Town Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Harbor Town Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Firewheel

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Spacious Home with a Pool near Firewheel!!!! - Come see this beautiful two story home in north Garland. Conveniently located just minutes from Firewheel Center and with easy access to 161, it is in a perfect location for both work and life! This spacious home has two living area downstairs, a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The kitchen comes with all appliances including a refrigerator. The large island is great for food prep or just gathering around for a quick snack. The beautiful stone counter tops are unblemished and easy to clean.
Upstairs, you will find a spacious, master suite with large walk in shower and double vanity. Down the hall there are three more large rooms, and a second full bathroom. This home is wall to wall wood and tile flooring, providing a carpet free environment.
With spring and summer around the corner you will be glad to have that inviting pool in the backyard and gazebo to relax in out of the sun. Best of all, the pool maintenance is included with the home to help keep it easy to enjoy without the hassle of the maintenance.

This beautiful abode will not last long! Call now and schedule your showing today!!!!
This home is professionally managed by Real Property Management.

(RLNE5618223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Harbor town have any available units?
5901 Harbor town doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Harbor town have?
Some of 5901 Harbor town's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Harbor town currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Harbor town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Harbor town pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Harbor town is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Harbor town offer parking?
No, 5901 Harbor town does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Harbor town have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Harbor town does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Harbor town have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Harbor town has a pool.
Does 5901 Harbor town have accessible units?
No, 5901 Harbor town does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Harbor town have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Harbor town does not have units with dishwashers.

