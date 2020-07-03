5901 Harbor town

Amenities

Beautiful Spacious Home with a Pool near Firewheel!!!! - Come see this beautiful two story home in north Garland. Conveniently located just minutes from Firewheel Center and with easy access to 161, it is in a perfect location for both work and life! This spacious home has two living area downstairs, a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The kitchen comes with all appliances including a refrigerator. The large island is great for food prep or just gathering around for a quick snack. The beautiful stone counter tops are unblemished and easy to clean.

Upstairs, you will find a spacious, master suite with large walk in shower and double vanity. Down the hall there are three more large rooms, and a second full bathroom. This home is wall to wall wood and tile flooring, providing a carpet free environment.

With spring and summer around the corner you will be glad to have that inviting pool in the backyard and gazebo to relax in out of the sun. Best of all, the pool maintenance is included with the home to help keep it easy to enjoy without the hassle of the maintenance.



This beautiful abode will not last long! Call now and schedule your showing today!!!!

This home is professionally managed by Real Property Management.



